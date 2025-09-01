61IB reaches more than 3,500 Antique students in peace, development symposium

THE Philippine Army’s 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion (61IB) based in Miagao, Iloilo engaged more than 3,587 students during a two-day Peace and Development Symposium held at the University of Antique Main and Hamtic campuses, on August 30 to 31, 2025.

The initiative aimed to promote critical awareness and strengthen peace advocacy through inclusive dialogue. It highlighted the responsibility of informed citizens in countering the recruitment tactics of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its front organizations.

Lieutenant Colonel Jekyll Julian Dulawan, who heads the 61IB, emphasized the importance of education and vigilance to protect young people from manipulative tactics employed by certain groups.

Speakers from different sectors provided context on the operations of communist terrorist groups, addressing how they exploit social and political vulnerabilities. A former rebel shared a personal account of conflict and reintegration, underscoring the consequences of insurgency and the possibilities of reconciliation.

Academic leaders emphasized the role of higher education in building resilience against radicalization and strengthening critical thinking among students. Civic educators also urged the youth to engage in volunteerism, democratic participation, and proactive community involvement.

The symposium gathered about 3,000 students at the Main Campus and 587 students at the Hamtic Campus, sparking discussions that reinforced the values of leadership, discipline, and community responsibility as tools for peacebuilding.

The 61IB affirmed its commitment to working with academic institutions and local agencies to sustain peace efforts and nurture informed citizenship across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)