61IB rescues 14 residents, activates disaster readiness

THE 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion (61IB) of the Philippine Army has placed its Hunter Emergency Actions Response Team (Heart) on full alert and initiated disaster preparedness operations across its area of responsibility in anticipation of the impact of Severe Tropical Storm Opong on September 26, 2025.

The battalion conducted a comprehensive operational briefing to ensure all personnel were ready for rapid deployment.

The session included hazard mapping, fast-track response protocols, and coordination with local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (DRRMCs).

Lieutenant Colonel Jekyll Julian Dulawan, commanding officer of the 61IB based in Miagao, Iloilo, stressed the importance of joint efforts in disaster response.

“Our mission is non-negotiable -- protecting lives and providing immediate support to communities in need. We are integrating closely with local DRRMCs to synchronize our efforts, ensuring swift and effective humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) operations,” Dulawan said.

On the same day, around 11 a.m., the 61IB, in partnership with the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Sibalom, Antique, successfully rescued 14 residents trapped by severe flooding caused by the storm.

The rescue team, led by Staff Sergeant Elessio Cawaling of Delta Company, 61IB, and assisted by a squad from the Civilian Armed Auxiliary or Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Units (Cafgu) Active Auxiliary (CAA), coordinated with Joel Odango, MDRRMO IV, to evacuate the stranded residents of Barangay Sido, Sibalom.

“The situation was critical, but our team was able to reach the trapped residents in time,” he said.

This operation underscores the necessity for rapid and coordinated response efforts among the Army, local government, and community leaders to deliver immediate relief, as emphasized by Dulawan.

The rescued individuals, including elderly and vulnerable residents, were transported using boats and ground vehicles to the Barangay evacuation center, where they are now receiving assistance from Barangay Health Workers (BHW).

The 61IB said its Heart teams have been pre-positioned in high-risk areas for search, rescue, and relief missions. Continuous monitoring of weather updates from Pagasa and other agencies is underway, while coordination with local government units and DRRMCs is being strengthened for disaster planning and resource mobilization.

The battalion has called on residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert, follow official advisories, and prepare emergency kits. It also assured the public that Heart remains fully mobilized and ready to respond to emergencies without delay.

For real-time updates and assistance, residents are encouraged to reach out through the official Facebook pages of the 61IB or their respective MDRRMOs. (Leo Solinap)