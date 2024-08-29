61IB's humanitarian efforts bridge gaps between military, CTG families

THE 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion (61IB) has extended humanitarian assistance to the grieving families of two Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs) members who were killed in recent encounters with government forces.

A clash with 61IB troops on August 7, 2024, in the remote and forested area of Barangay Cabatangan, Lambunao, Iloilo, near the boundary of Sitio Mapa, Barangay Culyat in Valderrama, Antique, resulted in the death of Jose Jerry C. Tacaisan, also known as Miller/Bronze.

The 61IB handled Tacaisan's remains with dignity and respect, despite his affiliation with the communist New People's Army (NPA) or CTG. The battalion coordinated with the family to facilitate a proper burial, reflecting their commitment to humanity even in conflict situations.

Lieutenant Colonel Arturo Balgos Jr., commanding officer of the 61IB, expressed his deepest condolences to the family of Tacaisan.

"As soldiers, our duty extends beyond the battlefield; we are committed to showing respect and compassion to all individuals, regardless of the circumstances. Providing a decent burial is a reflection of our values and our commitment to humanity. We hope that this gesture brings some comfort to his loved ones and affirms our dedication to upholding peace and respect,” Balgos said.

Meanwhile, John Alminaza Capio, also known as Ronron, on August 24, 2024, lost his life in an encounter with the 61IB in Sitio Mapa, Barangay Culyat, Valderrama, Antique.

Capio, 36, is the squad leader of the Regional Sentro De Gravidad Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay (RSDG, KR-Panay), based in Tubungan, Iloilo.

The battalion provided immediate support to Capio's family, assisting with burial arrangements and securing financial aid and food packs.

Local government officials from Tubungan, Alimodian in Iloilo, and Valderrama in Antique also extended their assistance to the bereaved family.

Mayor Roquito G. Tacsagon of Tubungan, Iloilo, provided food packs, Mayor Ian Kenneth A. Alfeche of Alimodian, Iloilo, gave P5,000 in cash assistance and two sacks of rice; and Mayor Jocelyn L. Posadas of Valderrama, Antique, assisted with legal documents and gasoline for transportation.

Balgos also provided P3,000 in cash assistance to Mark Capio, Ronron's brother, demonstrating the battalion's empathy and support during this difficult time.

Dr. Raul Bañas, Provincial Administrator of Iloilo Province, and Mr. Rani Melvi A. Cuarte, Acting Provincial Government Head of Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) Iloilo, provided cash assistance of P30,000.

Joan Bustos, Staff, Productive Services Division, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Western Visayas, issued P10,000 for food assistance, while Rosir Jean C. Lovingci, Social Welfare Officer II, Crisis Intervention Section, DSWD-Western Visayas, facilitated the processing of guarantee letters for burial assistance.

The 61IB's actions highlight their commitment to both community safety and well-being, even in the face of conflict.

By providing humanitarian aid to the families of fallen CTG members, the battalion has shown that compassion and respect can transcend differences and foster understanding. (SunStar Philippines)