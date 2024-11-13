62 wanted persons nabbed in 1-day manhunt

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested 62 wanted persons across the region in a 24-hour operation from 6 a.m. of November 12 to 5:59 a.m. of November 13, 2024.

PRO 6 Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky commended the efforts of the tracker teams and their unit commanders for successfully locating and detaining the fugitives.

“With these statistics, our sincere appreciation to the members of the community who provided us the vital information leading to these arrests,” Wanky said.

He expressed optimism that with their support, they can account for the remaining wanted persons in the region.

“The arrests of these outlaws is a good development and will improve the peace and order situation in the locality where they are hiding because they cannot commit crimes anymore,” Wanky added.

Among those apprehended, seven were classified as "most wanted," while the remaining 55 were identified as "other wanted persons."

The police have confirmed that all suspects in custody are currently under police supervision and will be handed over to their respective courts. (Leo Solinap)