63 wanted persons arrested in Western Visayas

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), under Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, arrested 63 wanted persons during the week-long simultaneous focused police operations dubbed “Birada Semana” conducted from October 20 to 26, 2025, across the region.

Of the total arrests, 19 were listed as most wanted persons (MWPs) facing various criminal charges, including homicide, rape, and robbery, while 44 were categorized as other wanted individuals.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) led all units with 10 most wanted and 18 other wanted persons apprehended. Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) followed with four most wanted and 15 other wanted persons arrested.

Ligan lauded the collective efforts of all police units in Western Visayas, emphasizing the crucial role of coordination and community support in ensuring successful results.

“The arrest of these wanted persons is a strong reminder that justice will always prevail. No criminal can hide from the law," he said.

Ligan commended personnel for their relentless effort and the public for their continued cooperation, highlighting its contribution to the operations' success.

He encouraged residents to remain vigilant and report information about wanted individuals or suspicious activities through 911 or the nearest police station.

The success of the “Birada Semana” operations reflects the intensified intelligence coordination, enhanced police visibility, and active community participation in maintaining peace and order across Western Visayas. It also reaffirms PRO 6’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring a safe and secure region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)