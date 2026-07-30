670 kilos of trash collected in Sto. Niño Sur coastal cleanup

A TOTAL of 670 kilograms of marine debris was collected during a coastal cleanup operation conducted along the shoreline of Barangay Sto. Niño Sur, Arevalo, on July 29.

The activity was led by the Iloilo City Government through the Office of the City Environment and Natural Resources Officer (OCenro)-Coastal and Water Bodies Management Division and the Iloilo and Batiano River Teams, together with the General Services Office (GSO), in partnership with Philippine Transmarine Carriers Inc.

The cleanup mobilized student volunteers and personnel from John B. Lacson Foundation Maritime University (Arevalo and Molo campuses), the Philippine Coast Guard, and the barangay officials and barangay tanods of Barangay Sto. Niño Sur.

The collected waste was properly disposed of, helping reduce marine pollution and protect Iloilo City's coastal ecosystems.

The initiative reflects the city's continuing commitment to cleaner shorelines through strong partnerships and community participation under its Rising Livability agenda. (PR)