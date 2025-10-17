6RCDG marks 33rd year, honors reserve force partners

THE 6th Regional Community Defense Group (6RCDG) of the Reserve Command, Philippine Army, celebrated its 33rd founding anniversary on October 16, 2025, at Camp Adriano D. Hernández in Dingle, Iloilo.

The event carried the theme “6RCDG@33: Honoring the Past, Strengthening the Present, and Steering the Future of the Army’s Reserve Force in Western Visayas.”

During the celebration, outstanding individuals and partner institutions were recognized with Plaques of Recognition and Certificates of Appreciation for their continued support and commitment to the group’s programs and mission.

Major General Ramon Zagala, commander of the Reserve Command, Philippine Army, served as the guest of honor and speaker, represented by Colonel Lennon Babilonia, assistant division commander for Reservist and Retiree Affairs of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division.

In his message, Babilonia, speaking on behalf of Zagala, commended the 6RCDG for its dedication to service and partnership, emphasizing the vital role of reservists in strengthening community resilience and contributing to socio-economic development.

Colonel Edralin Poblete, 6RCDG group commander, also expressed his gratitude to the awardees and partners for their continued support of the group’s mission to develop a responsive, capable, and community-oriented Reserve Force in Western Visayas.

The celebration also featured pre-anniversary activities such as a Sportsfest, Military Stakes, Fun Shoot, and Fun Run 2025, which aimed to foster camaraderie, teamwork, and physical fitness among reservists and community partners.

The 6RCDG reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with civilian and military stakeholders in Western Visayas as it continues to fulfill its mandate of developing the Reserve Force to support national defense and community development. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)