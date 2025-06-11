6th most wanted in Iloilo nabbed for rape in Barotac Viejo

A 19-YEAR-OLD student listed as Iloilo’s sixth most wanted person (MWP) was arrested in Barangay Lipata, Barotac Viejo, Iloilo by the Tracker Team of the Barotac Viejo Municipal Police Station (MPS) under Police Major Ciriaco Esquilarga on June 11, 2025.

Police Colonel Roland V. Bulalacao, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), lauded the arrest, saying, “Our commitment at the Ippo is resolute: to apprehend all fugitives and deliver justice, helping victims and their families find peace.”

The suspect, alias Jojo, was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 71 on June 5, 2025 in Barotac Viejo for Rape by Carnal Knowledge under Article 226-A, Paragraph 1 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended, in relation to Republic Act 7610. with no bail recommended.

Jojo is currently in the custody of Barotac Viejo MPS and will be presented to the court to face charges.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has arrested a man under the "PRO6 On TOP" directive, marking a significant step in their anti-criminality campaign. The arrest is attributed to strong community coordination and reaffirms the PNP's goal of maintaining peace and order in Iloilo province. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)