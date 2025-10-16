7 Iloilo grads top October 2025 Fisheries board exam

GRADUATES of the University of the Philippines in the Visayas (UPV) – Iloilo City dominated the October 2025 Licensure Examination for Fisheries Professionals, according to the results released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Jonalyn Maestrado Dalanon of Cebu Technological University – Carmen campus topped the examination with a 91.25 percent rating.

Two graduates from the University of the Philippines in the Visayas – Iloilo City (UPV-Iloilo City), Vince Justin Bulquerin Dela Cruz and Jose Leo Gaspar Fortellano, shared second place with 91.00 percent each.

Another UPV-Iloilo City graduate, Jezel Dosano Alcantara, followed in third place with 90.25 percent, while Jasmin Salon Nosotros ranked fifth with 89.75 percent.

Other UPV-Iloilo City topnotchers included Bea Bianca Torreliza Pantoja and Timothy Paul Briones Reynaldo, both in ninth place with 88.75 percent, and Cindy Servano Mandal, who placed tenth with 88.50 percent.

In total, seven graduates from the UPV – Iloilo City secured spots in the top 10, underscoring the university’s consistent excellence in fisheries education and research.

Rounding up the topnotchers were Kathleen Kaye Evangelista Abueva of Mindoro State University – Bongabong, Raynold Ocampo Basco of Batangas State University – Nasugbu, and Rickie Marx Garbanzos Ronamo of the State University of Northern Negros, all ranking fourth with 90.00 percent.

At sixth place was Willy Caceres Janohan of Partido State University – Sagnay with 89.50 percent.

Four examinees shared the seventh spot with 89.25 percent: Vince Conde Buenvenida of Bicol University – Tabaco; Gwendolyn Geolina Luardo of Davao del Norte State College; Ma. Sheena Mae Quiliquite of Negros Oriental State University – Bais Campus; and Mark Gil Malacaman Sabando of Western Philippines University – Puerto Princesa.

Ranking eighth with 89.00 percent were Abimael Arriba Espolong of Davao del Norte State College; Leslie Kate Tejero Macaling and Andrei Von Torremillano Villarin, both from Iloilo State University of Fisheries Science and Technology – Main Campus (ISCOF-Main); Renie Maghanoy Magallanes of Mindanao State University – Naawan; and Leo Calleja Ordeveza of Central Bicol State University of Agriculture – Calabanga.

In ninth place with 88.75 percent were Joan Borero Buen of Bicol University – Tabaco; Jordan Palma Elico of Zamboanga State College of Marine Sciences and Technology; Michaela Pilapil Fortaliza of Western Philippines University – Puerto Princesa; Maria Lourdes del Rosario Inal of University of Rizal System – Cardona; and Jubilee Niño Ventula Lupio of Davao del Norte State College.

Completing the list in tenth place with 88.50 percent were Steven Luzara Balos of Bohol Island State University – Candijay; Christian Ombega Jimenez of Capiz State University – Dayao Campus and Rhea Kris Deligero Licayan of Bohol Island State University – Candijay.