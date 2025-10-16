7 Iloilo grads top October 2025 Fisheries board exam

GRADUATES of the University of the Philippines in the Visayas (UPV) – Iloilo City dominated the October 2025 Licensure Examination for Fisheries Professionals, according to the results released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).
Jonalyn Maestrado Dalanon of Cebu Technological University – Carmen campus topped the examination with a 91.25 percent rating.
Two graduates from the University of the Philippines in the Visayas – Iloilo City (UPV-Iloilo City), Vince Justin Bulquerin Dela Cruz and Jose Leo Gaspar Fortellano, shared second place with 91.00 percent each.
Another UPV-Iloilo City graduate, Jezel Dosano Alcantara, followed in third place with 90.25 percent, while Jasmin Salon Nosotros ranked fifth with 89.75 percent.
Other UPV-Iloilo City topnotchers included Bea Bianca Torreliza Pantoja and Timothy Paul Briones Reynaldo, both in ninth place with 88.75 percent, and Cindy Servano Mandal, who placed tenth with 88.50 percent.
In total, seven graduates from the UPV – Iloilo City secured spots in the top 10, underscoring the university’s consistent excellence in fisheries education and research.
Rounding up the topnotchers were Kathleen Kaye Evangelista Abueva of Mindoro State University – Bongabong, Raynold Ocampo Basco of Batangas State University – Nasugbu, and Rickie Marx Garbanzos Ronamo of the State University of Northern Negros, all ranking fourth with 90.00 percent.
At sixth place was Willy Caceres Janohan of Partido State University – Sagnay with 89.50 percent.
Four examinees shared the seventh spot with 89.25 percent: Vince Conde Buenvenida of Bicol University – Tabaco; Gwendolyn Geolina Luardo of Davao del Norte State College; Ma. Sheena Mae Quiliquite of Negros Oriental State University – Bais Campus; and Mark Gil Malacaman Sabando of Western Philippines University – Puerto Princesa.
Ranking eighth with 89.00 percent were Abimael Arriba Espolong of Davao del Norte State College; Leslie Kate Tejero Macaling and Andrei Von Torremillano Villarin, both from Iloilo State University of Fisheries Science and Technology – Main Campus (ISCOF-Main); Renie Maghanoy Magallanes of Mindanao State University – Naawan; and Leo Calleja Ordeveza of Central Bicol State University of Agriculture – Calabanga.
In ninth place with 88.75 percent were Joan Borero Buen of Bicol University – Tabaco; Jordan Palma Elico of Zamboanga State College of Marine Sciences and Technology; Michaela Pilapil Fortaliza of Western Philippines University – Puerto Princesa; Maria Lourdes del Rosario Inal of University of Rizal System – Cardona; and Jubilee Niño Ventula Lupio of Davao del Norte State College.
Completing the list in tenth place with 88.50 percent were Steven Luzara Balos of Bohol Island State University – Candijay; Christian Ombega Jimenez of Capiz State University – Dayao Campus and Rhea Kris Deligero Licayan of Bohol Island State University – Candijay.
Top Performing School
The UPV – Iloilo City emerged as the top-performing school in the October 2025 Licensure Examination for Fisheries Professionals, achieving a 100 percent passing rate, according to the results released by the PRC.
All 44 examinees from UPV-Iloilo City passed the board examination, reaffirming the university’s reputation as a national leader in fisheries education and research. The PRC ranked UPV-Iloilo City first among schools.
Following UPV-Iloilo City were Mindanao State University – General Santos City with 85 passers out of 73 examinees, or 85.88 percent; and Central Luzon State University with 54 examinees, 46 of whom passed, or 85.19 percent.
Aklan State University – New Washington placed fourth with 31 examinees and 26 passers, posting an 83.87 percent passing rate. Completing the top-performing schools were Bicol University – Tabaco with 94 examinees and 78 passers, or 82.98 percent; and Zamboanga State College of Marine Sciences and Technology with 56 examinees and 46 passers, or 82.14 percent.
The PRC said the rankings were based on Commission Resolution No. 1814, Series of 2024, which recognizes institutions with strong academic performance and consistent board exam excellence.
The UPV-Iloilo City campus also dominated the list of topnotchers, producing seven of the top 10 passers in the October 2025 board examination.
The PRC said the examination measured the proficiency of aspiring fisheries professionals across the country, and the results reflect the strong academic training and technical capability of the nation’s higher education institutions.
The outstanding performance of seven UPV-Iloilo City graduates and two from Iloilo State University of Fisheries Science and Technology – Main Campus reinforced Western Visayas’ status as one of the country’s leading regions in fisheries and marine science education. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)