7 suspects arrested, P57M smuggled cigarettes seized in Antique

POLICE Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) intercepted three trucks loaded with smuggled cigarettes worth more than P57 million during a checkpoint operation at Barangay Poblacion, Belison, Antique, around 3:55 a.m. on September 20, 2025.

The seized contraband has an estimated worth of P28,575,000 with a street value of P57,150,000. Authorities estimated the government lost P34,561,200 in taxes due to the smuggling.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the coordination among law enforcement and revenue agencies.

“This successful operation demonstrates our firm commitment to protecting government revenue and dismantling smuggling networks that undermine our economy. PRO 6, in partnership with the BIR, will continue to intensify anti-smuggling operations across Western Visayas to safeguard our communities and ensure that those involved in illicit trade are held accountable,” Ligan said.

Authorities said the operation was the result of a three-day surveillance following a confidential tip on the transport of illicit cigarettes. Investigators confirmed the contraband originated from Zamboanga City and was intended for distribution in Iloilo and Negros Occidental.

Seven suspects were arrested during the operation:

- Alias Lablab, 22, single, helper, of Bacolod City, Negros Occidental

- Alias Joe, 24, single, helper, of Isabela, Negros Occidental

- Alias Kael, 33, single, helper, of Isabela, Negros Occidental

- Alias Ray, 38, single, driver, of Isabela, Negros Occidental

- Alias Mike, 40, married, driver, of Isabela, Negros Occidental

- Alias Joe, 42, single, driver, of Isabela, Negros Occidental

- Alias Nathan, 50, married, helper, of Zamboanga Sibugay

Confiscated from the three closed vans were 1,142 boxes or 576,020 packs of assorted illicit cigarettes bearing different brands, listed from lowest to highest volume seized:

- New Mega (red) – 50 boxes / 25,000 packs

- New Mega (green) – 100 boxes / 50,000 packs

- Delta Regular (red) – 100 boxes / 50,010 packs

- Fort (green) – 126 boxes / 65,040 packs

- Cannon Menthol (green) – 165 boxes / 84,950 packs

- Thunder (green) – 205 boxes / 102,500 packs

- Bosqu (red) – 396 boxes / 198,520 packs

The operation, led by the 1st Antique Provincial Mobile Force Company (1st APMFC) under Police Lieutenant Colonel Conrado Rances III, was conducted in coordination with the Antique Provincial Intelligence Unit, Regional Special Operations Group, Belison Municipal Police Station (MPS), and the BIR Antique District Office headed by Assistant Revenue District Officer Asnawie M. Mamongcara.

The suspects are detained at the Belison MPS while the confiscated items are under BIR custody for proper disposition. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)