71 suspects nabbed in anti-crime, anti-drug operations in Iloilo City

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested 71 suspects, including wanted persons and drug personalities, during separate anti-criminality and anti-illegal drug operations conducted from July 1 to 15, 2026.

Police Colonel Wilbert, Icpo director, attributed the accomplishments to the dedication of police personnel and the cooperation of the public.

“The arrest of these wanted individuals is a testament to the relentless dedication of our personnel and the invaluable support of the community,” Parilla said. “We will continue to intensify our operations to ensure that individuals facing criminal charges are held accountable and that the people of Iloilo City remain safe and secure.”

On the anti-illegal drug campaign, Parilla said their accomplishments “reflect the relentless dedication of our personnel and the strong partnership we have built with the community.”

“Every piece of information shared in trust by concerned citizens helps us keep illegal drugs off our streets, protect our families, and shape a better future for our youth. As we sustain our efforts toward a safer, drug-free Iloilo City, we must always ask ourselves: If not now, when? If not us, who?” he said.

According to the City Investigation and Detective Management Unit, the Icpo conducted 36 law enforcement operations that resulted in the arrest of 32 wanted persons during the first 15 days of July.

The arrested fugitives included five Most Wanted Persons (MWP) and 27 Other Wanted Persons (OWP), underscoring the continuing effort of the Icpo to locate and apprehend individuals facing criminal charges.

Among the operating units, the Iloilo City Mobile Force Company (ICMFC) posted the highest number of arrests with six. Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 followed with five arrests, while the City Intelligence Unit, ICPS 3, ICPS 6 and ICPS 8 recorded three arrests each.

Other police stations and operating units also contributed to the campaign.

The report also showed that from January 1 to June 30, 2026, the Icpo arrested a total of 217 wanted persons through 231 law enforcement operations, reflecting the sustained implementation of its campaign against fugitives.

Meanwhile, the City Operations and Management Unit reported that the Icpo arrested 39 drug personalities and confiscated about 810.8592 grams of shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P5,513,842.56 in 34 anti-illegal drug operations conducted during the same period.

Those arrested included 13 HVIs, 25 SVIs and one wanted person who was apprehended by virtue of an outstanding warrant.

The Iloilo City Drug Enforcement Unit registered the largest accomplishment after arresting five drug personalities and confiscating 402.6615 grams of shabu valued at P2,738,098.20.

ICPS 2 arrested three suspects and recovered 130.9957 grams of shabu worth P890,770.76, while ICPS 9 arrested two suspects and seized 106.1011 grams with an estimated value of P721,487.48.

Other operating units and police stations of the Icpo also contributed to the city’s anti-illegal drug campaign through intelligence-driven operations and enforcement activities.

The Icpo said the accomplishments support the Philippine National Police’s campaign to strengthen public safety by intensifying operations against wanted persons and illegal drugs while encouraging continued cooperation between law enforcement authorities and the community.

The police urged the public to continue providing information that could help authorities locate wanted persons and combat illegal drugs in Iloilo City as part of the continuing effort to maintain peace and order and ensure a safer community. (Leo Solinap)