74 couples wed in Iloilo City Hall mass ceremony

A JOYOUS mass wedding ceremony was held at the City Hall Penthouse, where 74 couples from Iloilo City exchanged vows on July 19, 2024.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas officiated the ceremony, highlighting the event as a celebration of commitment and a union of hearts for a lifetime.

"I share in the happiness you feel today. I am truly honored for all of you. Congratulations and best wishes to everyone," Treñas said in Hiligaynon. (Hiligaynon refers to the language of the Ilonggo people)

Treñas expressed the city government's unwavering support for the couples as they embark on their journey together, building families and contributing to Iloilo City's progress.

"Today marks a significant life turning point as you become one, ready to raise a family and face future challenges together as husband and wife," he said to the newlyweds.

The mayor emphasized the city government's dedication to making Iloilo City a more livable and inclusive metropolis for families.

The Iloilo City Government plans to organize another mass wedding in August as part of the city's 87th Charter Day celebration.

The event, spearheaded by the City Civil Registry Office, was graced by the presence of Councilor Miguel Treñas, Iloilo Festivals Foundation, Inc. (Iffi) chairperson Judgee Peña, and former Iloilo City Councilor Lyndon Acap. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)