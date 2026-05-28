7,500 Ilonggos to benefit from Kaya Emergency Employment Program

A TOTAL of 7,500 Iloilo City residents are set to benefit from the Iloilo City Government’s newest initiative, the Kaya (KAbulig pangkabuhaYAn) Emergency Employment Program, with the first tranche of implementation set to begin this June.

According to Gabriel Felix Umadhay, head of the Public Employment Service Office (Peso)-Iloilo City, the program is designed to provide immediate livelihood assistance to Ilonggos affected by rising petroleum prices and other economic challenges.

The beneficiaries will be deployed in three batches. The first batch of 2,500 workers will begin this June, followed by another 2,500 in July, and the final 2,500 in August.

Each beneficiary will receive P4,000, equivalent to P400 per day for 10 days of work. The City has allocated P30 million for the program’s implementation.

In an earlier statement, Mayor Raisa Treñas emphasized that the Kaya Program reflects the City Government’s commitment to ensuring that every Ilonggo family feels supported during difficult times.

“Luyag naton ipabatyag sa kada pamilyang Ilonggo nga ang Iloilo City Government padayon nga nagapaninguha nga may dalangpan ang pumuluyo—pinaagi sa emergency employment, oportunidad sa trabaho, kag suporta sa pinaka-vulnerable nga sektor,” the mayor said.

The Kaya Program complements Oplan Kontra Baha, the city’s creek-cleaning initiative aimed at strengthening flood prevention and protecting communities.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Some Kaya workers will be deployed in barangays to help clean canals and waterways as part of flood mitigation and dengue prevention efforts.

Others will be assigned to selected government offices depending on operational needs. Their tasks may include clerical work, secretariat support, data encoding, cleaning, sorting, and other duties identified by barangays or city offices. (PR)