7th most wanted in Iloilo nabbed for qualified rape

A 36-YEAR-OLD man known by the alias Jan Jan, married and a resident of Barangay Libot, Calinog, Iloilo, was arrested by the Calinog Municipal Police Station (MPS) around 9:30 a.m. on June 12, 2025.

Police Colonel Roland V. Bulalacao, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended Calinog MPS for the successful arrest.

“This arrest demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that those who evade justice are held accountable. We are working tirelessly to protect our communities and provide justice for victims and their families,” Bulalacao said.

He is listed as the rank seven most wanted person (MWP) in the province of Iloilo and was apprehended for the crime of qualified rape.

Police Major Myles Dieron, Chief of Police of Calinog MPS, led the tracker team that implemented the arrest. The operation was carried out based on a warrant issued on June 10, 2025, by the presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 76, Janiuay, Iloilo.

The warrant has no bail recommended.

He added that the arrest aligns with the Philippine National Police’s mission of justice and public safety, as well as the “PRO6 on TOP” initiative of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6). He also acknowledged the crucial cooperation of the community in tracking down the fugitive.

Jan Jan remains in police custody at the Calinog MPS and is awaiting turnover to the court that issued the warrant. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)