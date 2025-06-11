7th most wanted in Western Visayas nabbed for rape in Calinog

A 66-YEAR-OLD man listed as the rank seven regional level most wanted person (MWP) was arrested by the Calinog Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Barangay Badlan Pequeño, Calinog, Iloilo around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Police Colonel Roland Bulalacao, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the Calinog MPS Tracker Team led by Police Major Myles Dieron, Chief of Police, for the arrest.

“The Ippo stands firm in its resolve to see every fugitive brought to justice, as we strive to bring resolution for victims and their loved ones,” Bulalacao said.

The suspect, identified only as alias Salmon, was arrested based on a warrant for two counts of rape by carnal knowledge. The warrant was issued by the Assisting Judge of the Regional Trial Court, 6th Judicial Region, Branch 76 in Janiuay, Iloilo, on December 23, 2024, with no bail recommended.

The case falls under Article 266-A, paragraph 1 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act 8353, in relation to Republic Act 7610.

Upon arrest, police informed the suspect of his constitutional rights in a language he understood, following both the Miranda Doctrine and the Anti-Torture Act. He is now in the custody of the Calinog MPS for proper disposition.

The arrest supports the strategic direction of the Ippo under Bulalacao’s leadership and aligns with the broader objectives of Philippine National Police Chief, Police General Nicolas Torre III, and the "PRO6 On TOP" initiative led by Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)