7th most wanted person in Antique arrested for lascivious conduct

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group–Regional Field Unit in Western Visayas (CIDG 6) and the San Jose Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested the province’s seventh most wanted person in San Jose, Antique, on December 10, 2025, for alleged lascivious conduct.

Police identified the suspect as alias Jai, 44, married, a businessman, and a resident of San Jose, Antique. He was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 11, San Jose, Antique.

The court recommended bail of P180,000 for the charge of lascivious conduct under Section 5(b) of Republic Act 7610, and P80,000 for violating Section 10(a) of the same law, which covers other acts of child abuse.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas, commended the operating teams for the arrest.

“This accomplishment is more than just fulfilling our mandate, it is a clear reflection of your dedication, perseverance, and genuine desire to bring justice to our communities. Let us continue this momentum,” Ligan said.

The suspect is now under the custody of the CIDG Antique Provincial Field Unit for proper disposition before turnover to the issuing court. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)