8 arrested, P796,000 shabu seized in Iloilo anti-drug operations

EIGHT people, including a minor, have been apprehended for drug trafficking in Iloilo City in a series of anti-drug operations that led to the confiscation of over P796,000 worth of suspected shabu from February 9 to February 10, 2024.

Police from the Iloilo City Police Office-City Drug Enforcement Unit (ICPO-CDEU) first carried out a raid in Barangay Tabuc Suba, La Paz around 11:36 p.m. on February 9.

Two suspects, identified as Makmak, 27, and Intsik, 26, both construction workers from the area, were apprehended for selling shabu to an undercover police officer.

Authorities conducted a seizure operation and confiscated approximately 80 grams of shabu valued at P544,000. They also seized buy-bust money and other items unrelated to drugs.

On February 9, around 11:55 p.m., a 50-year-old man with the alias Roderick was arrested in Barangay Poblacion, Leganes, Iloilo.

During an operation, Leganes Municipal Police Station (MPS) seized ten plastic bags containing approximately 17.1 grams of shabu valued at P116,280. Authorities also confiscated buy-bust money and other items.

Roderick is going to be charged with violating Republic Act 9165, which is the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

"I commend the police involved in the successful operation against the arrested person. The commitment to cutting off illegal drugs from our communities reflects our police officers' passion for combating the spread of illegal substances," Villaflor said.

On February 10, at 12:05 a.m., the Leon MPS and the Iloilo Provincial Police Office-Provincial Drue Enforcement Unit (IPPO -PDEU), arrested five people, including a minor, in Barangay Talacuan Leon, Iloilo.

They were caught selling 20 grams of shabu to a police officer undercover. The drug has a street value estimated at P136,000.

The police confiscated a .38 caliber revolver, ammunition, two motorbikes and various other items.

Three suspects are currently detained at Leon MPS, while a minor has been handed over to the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD).

Police Brigadier General Sidney Villaflor, PRO-Western Visayas regional director, praised the operation.

"The collaborative efforts of our police officers are crucial in combating the drug menace. This successful operation is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our police force in protecting our communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs.”

Law enforcement agencies in Iloilo and the City work hard to keep the area safe and secure. These actions are a big step forward in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking in the Philippines. (SunStar Philippines)