8 community-based associations receive P3.65M in livelihood capital

EIGHT community-based associations in Iloilo City received a total of P3.65 million in livelihood capital from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Western Visayas and the Iloilo City Government under the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

Mayor Raisa Treñas said the assistance will create more opportunities for beneficiaries and their families as she emphasized the city's commitment to ensuring that development programs are inclusive and accessible to all sectors.

"This is a great opportunity for our beneficiaries and their families. I was deeply touched when I heard that, for the first time, our senior citizens felt recognized through this program. That is why we continue to ensure that our programs are inclusive and that everyone is given the opportunity to improve their lives," the mayor said.

The SLP provides seed capital to community-based associations to help them establish income-generating enterprises and create additional sources of livelihood for their members.

Among the beneficiaries are the Iloilo City Weavers Association for its weaving enterprise; Hopeville Sambag SLP Association and Kauswagan Sambag SLP Association for e-bike services; Tubigan sa Maria Clara SLPA for a water supply project; Arukahik Sewers Association for sewing services; Lanit Senior Citizens SLP Association for rice retailing; and Mandurriao SLP Association for a variety store.

The Camalig-IRPS Association, which previously received assistance under the Sustainable Livelihood Program in 2024, also received additional funding to further expand its successful egg-laying enterprise.

With the latest beneficiaries, a total of 11 community-based associations have received support through the program, including the San Juan Association and South Fundidor Onsite Association, which were awarded assistance for their rice retailing projects last year.

To further strengthen livelihood opportunities for Ilonggos, the Iloilo City Government also allocated an additional P9.9 million as counterpart funding for Community Livelihood Packages.

The initiative is implemented in partnership with DSWD Western Visayas, the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor, the Iloilo City Local Housing Office, and the Local Economic Development and Investment Promotion Office, providing more communities with the resources needed to build sustainable sources of income. (PR)