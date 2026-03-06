8 drug suspects arrested, P2.31M shabu seized

EIGHT drug personalities, including four high-value individuals (HVIs), were arrested and about 340 grams of shabu worth P2,312,000 were seized in two separate buy-busts conducted in Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao, and Barangay Calumpang, Molo Districts, Iloilo City, on March 4, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), said the operations reflect the police force’s continued campaign against illegal drugs in the region.

“These successful operations underscore our relentless commitment to dismantling drug networks operating in Western Visayas. The arrest of high-value individuals and their cohorts sends a strong message that we will not allow illegal drugs to destroy our communities. We commend our operatives for their dedication and assure the public that PRO 6 will continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations in close coordination with our partner units and the community,” Ligan said.

The first operation was carried out at 1:15 p.m. in Zone 6, Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City, which led to the arrest of six suspects, including two classified as HVIs and four street-value individuals (SVIs).

Arrested were alias Luigi, 33, HVI; alias Cindy, 42, HVI; alias Jolien, 35, SVI; alias Noy, 31, SVI; alias Jo, 41, SVI; and alias Oca, 52, SVI. All are residents of Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City.

Police said the suspects were apprehended after operatives discovered them allegedly engaged in a pot session inside the residence of the main target, Luigi.

Authorities recovered nine heat-sealed and four knot-tied transparent plastic sachets containing shabu weighing about 140 grams with a standard drug price of P952,000.

Buy-bust money and several non-drug items were also confiscated during the operation.

At 9:45 p.m., another buy-bust was conducted, this time in Zone 3B, Barangay Calumpang, Molo District, Iloilo City, which resulted in the arrest of two more suspects classified as HVIs.

Arrested were alias Sheila, 37, a resident of Zone 3B, Barangay Calumpang, Molo District, Iloilo City, and an ex-convict for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165; and alias Tomboy, 33, a resident of Barangay Sooc, Arevalo District, Iloilo City.

Both suspects were classified by authorities as HVIs involved in illegal drug activities.

Confiscated during the operation were nine heat-sealed sachets and two knot-tied transparent plastic bags containing shabu weighing approximately 200 grams with a standard drug price of P1,360,000.

Authorities also recovered buy-bust money and other drug and non-drug paraphernalia.

Police said cases for violation of RA 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the arrested suspects.

Authorities said the operations are part of intensified anti-illegal drug campaigns being implemented by the PRO 6 in coordination with partner law enforcement units.

The arrested suspects are currently under police custody while authorities prepare the necessary charges before the court. (Leo Solinap)