8 HVIs arrested, P1.97M shabu seized in Iloilo drug busts

EIGHT high-value individuals (HVI) were arrested and almost 300 grams of shabu worth a total of P1.97 million were seized in separate drug busts conducted by the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) in Iloilo City.

The first incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Monday, February 23, 2026, in Zone 3, Barangay Tacas, Locsin Avenue, Jaro District, Iloilo City, when 205 grams of shabu worth P1,394,000 were seized.

Arrested were Rodney, 40, a resident of Barangay Tacas, Locsin Avenue, Jaro District, Iloilo City; alias Bernie, 29, of Barangay Dagami, Maasin, Iloilo; alias Pong, 36, of Barangay Tacas, Locsin Avenue, Jaro District, Iloilo City; alias Bingkay, 58, of Barangay Tacas, Locsin Avenue, Jaro Distrct, Iloilo City; and a barangay tanod. All were classified as HVIs.

Authorities also recovered buy-bust money, one Android cellular phone, two rolls of aluminum foil, several empty plastic sachets, and other non-drug items.

The second incident happened at 9:25 p.m. on February 24, 2026, in Barangay Villa Anita, City Proper District, Iloilo City, when 85 grams of shabu worth P578,000 were confiscated from four suspects.

Arrested were alias Ryan, 32; alias Mary, 50; and alias Mel, 58, all residents of Barangay Villa Anita, City Proper District; as well as alias Benz, 42, a resident of Barangay Salvacion-Habog-Habog, Molo District, Iloilo City, who was temporarily residing in Barangay Villa Anita.

Confiscated during the operation were nine heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, including the buy-bust item. Authorities also recovered the marked buy-bust money and several non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, said the February 23 operation “underscores PRO 6’s strong commitment to intensify the fight against illegal drugs.”

“We will not allow drug personalities to endanger our communities or destroy the future of our families in Western Visayas. Let this serve as a stern warning to those who persist in this unlawful trade, we will relentlessly pursue you, and the full force of the law will prevail,” Ligan said.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), also commended the operating units in the February 24 operation and reiterated the office’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

“Illegal drugs will ruin your dreams, your future, and your life. There is nothing good that comes from drugs — only destruction, broken families, and wasted potential. Let this operation serve as a stern warning: do not engage in illegal drug activities. To the drug traffickers, every successful operation only makes us more driven and more aggressive in our campaign. I reiterate — there will be no safe place for drug personalities in Iloilo City,” Parilla said.

The arrested suspects are under police custody and will face charges for violation of Sections 5, 11 and 26 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Authorities said the back-to-back operations highlight the sustained anti-illegal drug campaign of the PRO 6 and its city units in Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap)