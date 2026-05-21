8 motor bancas seized in Iloilo anti-illegal fishing drive

EIGHT motor bancas were apprehended in separate anti-illegal fishing operations conducted by the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) from May 16 to 19, 2026, in various coastal towns across Iloilo province.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, Ippo director, said the operations were part of the continuing effort of the police to protect marine resources and enforce local fishing ordinances in the province.

“The Iloilo Police Provincial Office sa idalum sang mabaskog kag dedikado nga liderato ni Police Colonel Bayani M. Razalan, provincial director, ang padayon sa mabaskog nga kampanya kontra iligal nga pagpangisda agud maprotektaran kag maamligan ang dunang manggad sang aton mga kadagatan sa bug-os nga Probinsya,” the police said in a statement.

(The Iloilo Police Provincial Office under the strong and dedicated leadership of Police Colonel Bayani M. Razalan, provincial director, continues its strong campaign against illegal fishing to protect and preserve the natural resources of our seas throughout the Province.)

Banate Municipal Police Station (MPS) recorded the highest number of apprehensions with three motor bancas seized, followed by the 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company and Ajuy MPS with two apprehensions each.

San Dionisio MPS also recorded one apprehension during the four-day operation.

Investigation conducted by the police showed that the operators of the seized motor bancas allegedly failed to present permits and other required documents.

Some were also reportedly caught fishing outside their authorized fishing territories and operating in prohibited areas, including fishing sanctuaries.

Authorities said several of the confiscated motor bancas are temporarily impounded at the respective Bantay Dagat Task Force units and police stations while charges for violations of local ordinances related to illegal fishing are being prepared.

The Ippo said it will continue strengthening operations against illegal fishing to help preserve the province’s marine resources and ensure compliance with fisheries and environmental laws. (Leo Solinap)