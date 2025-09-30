8 policemen in Western Visayas promoted to lieutenant colonel

Mariano praised the officers, saying their new ranks are both recognition and responsibility.

“The donning of new ranks signifies not only a reward for their hard work and dedication but also a greater responsibility to uphold integrity, professionalism, and service to the Filipino people,” Mariano said.

He added, “Every promotion is both an honor and a challenge to lead with wisdom and compassion.”

The ceremony was witnessed by the PRO 6 command group, regional staff, key officers, and family members of the promoted officers. (Leo Solinap)