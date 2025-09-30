8 policemen in Western Visayas promoted to lieutenant colonel
EIGHT policemen were promoted to the rank of Police Lieutenant Colonel under the 3rd Quarter 2025 Continuous Promotion Program in a ceremony at the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas in Iloilo City on September 30, 2025.
The oath-taking and donning of ranks were led by Police Brigadier General Alexander Mariano, deputy regional director for administration, with lawyer Dephra Jane Atriculo-Villoso, chairman of the Regional Appellate Board of the National Police Commission in Western Visayas, as guest of honor.
The newly promoted officers are:
Police Lieutenant Colonel Dennis Laurence Bautista
Police Lieutenant Colonel Mary Grace Socorro D. Borio
Police Lieutenant Colonel Alain Jericho R. Cuyopan
Police Lieutenant Colonel Valen Romel B. De Los Santos
Police Lieutenant Colonel Pedro Goldino E. Diocson
Police Lieutenant Colonel Micheal E. Patosa
Police Lieutenant Colonel Norbert A. Sipole
Police Lieutenant Colonel Chen E. Tañagras
Mariano praised the officers, saying their new ranks are both recognition and responsibility.
“The donning of new ranks signifies not only a reward for their hard work and dedication but also a greater responsibility to uphold integrity, professionalism, and service to the Filipino people,” Mariano said.
He added, “Every promotion is both an honor and a challenge to lead with wisdom and compassion.”
The ceremony was witnessed by the PRO 6 command group, regional staff, key officers, and family members of the promoted officers. (Leo Solinap)