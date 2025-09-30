8 policemen in Western Visayas promoted to lieutenant colonel
ILOILO. Eight police officers in Western Visayas were promoted to Police Lieutenant Colonel under the 3rd Quarter 2025 Continuous Promotion Program in a ceremony at Camp Martin Teofilo B. Delgado, Iloilo City.Photo from PRO 6
ILOILO

8 policemen in Western Visayas promoted to lieutenant colonel

Published on

EIGHT policemen were promoted to the rank of Police Lieutenant Colonel under the 3rd Quarter 2025 Continuous Promotion Program in a ceremony at the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas in Iloilo City on September 30, 2025.

The oath-taking and donning of ranks were led by Police Brigadier General Alexander Mariano, deputy regional director for administration, with lawyer Dephra Jane Atriculo-Villoso, chairman of the Regional Appellate Board of the National Police Commission in Western Visayas, as guest of honor.

The newly promoted officers are:

  • Police Lieutenant Colonel Dennis Laurence Bautista

  • Police Lieutenant Colonel Mary Grace Socorro D. Borio

  • Police Lieutenant Colonel Alain Jericho R. Cuyopan

  • Police Lieutenant Colonel Valen Romel B. De Los Santos

  • Police Lieutenant Colonel Pedro Goldino E. Diocson

  • Police Lieutenant Colonel Micheal E. Patosa

  • Police Lieutenant Colonel Norbert A. Sipole

  • Police Lieutenant Colonel Chen E. Tañagras

Mariano praised the officers, saying their new ranks are both recognition and responsibility.

“The donning of new ranks signifies not only a reward for their hard work and dedication but also a greater responsibility to uphold integrity, professionalism, and service to the Filipino people,” Mariano said.

He added, “Every promotion is both an honor and a challenge to lead with wisdom and compassion.”

The ceremony was witnessed by the PRO 6 command group, regional staff, key officers, and family members of the promoted officers. (Leo Solinap)

SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph