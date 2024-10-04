81 people nabbed, P13.1M shabu seized in Iloilo City

AT LEAST 81 individuals were arrested and over 1,928 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P13.1 million were seized in 47 operations conducted by the Iloilo City police stations in September 2024.

Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) Director Police Colonel Kim Legada commended the operatives for their efforts in the ongoing campaign against illegal drugs.

"This is our battle, and we will win it. Let us continue to work together with unwavering commitment and dedication. Together, we will achieve a safer, healthier, and drug-free city for all. To those who have excelled, great job -- keep it up and continue to inspire others to work hard and aim higher," Legada said.

Of the 10 stations that conducted the operations, the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 1 ranked first with five operations, resulting in the seizure of 182.2576 grams of shabu worth P1.2 million and six arrests, including that of three high-value individuals (HVIs) and three street-value individuals (SVIs).

ICPS 9 came second with six operations and 61.4742 grams of shabu seized, valued at P418,024.56.

ICPS 2 ranked third with four operations, seizing 140.6293 grams of shabu valued at P956,279.17, with 10 arrests made.

The City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) also played a major role with seven operations, 12 arrests, and 740.7878 grams of shabu seized, the largest quantity for the month, valued at P5,037,357.04.

Across all stations, 30 HVIs were arrested, contributing to a total of 81 arrests.

The combined operations led to the confiscation of 1,928.7639 grams of shabu, with no marijuana or rugby recorded for the month.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas seized 465.8411 grams of shabu, valued at P3.1 million following four operations and eight arrests. (Leo Solinap)