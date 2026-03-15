82IB seizes CTG arms cache in Panay hinterlands

TROOPS of the 82nd Infantry (Bantay Laya) Battalion (82IB) seized an arms cache believed to have been hidden by remnants of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay (KR-P) during an operation in the hinterland boundaries of Libacao, Aklan, Iloilo, and Capiz on March 14, 2026.

The 82IB, based in Banga, Aklan and led by Lieutenant Colonel Elmar Salvador, carried out the operation after receiving information from residents.

Recovered from the site were one M1 Garand rifle; four aluminum magazines for 5.56mm ammunition; three aluminum magazines for 5.56mm ammunition; 141 rounds of 7.62mm ball ammunition; 12 rounds of .30 caliber carbine ammunition; four rounds of caliber .30 M2 ball ammunition; and two rounds of 40mm high-explosive ammunition.

Military authorities said the recovery is part of efforts to dismantle the logistical capabilities of the CTG in Panay.

The Philippine Army said the cooperation of residents and former rebels contributed to the operation.

Officials said the recovery weakens the remaining armed elements of the CTG and prevents the use of the firearms in future hostile activities.

The Army said it remains committed to sustaining security operations and strengthening partnerships with communities.

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division (3ID), commended the soldiers and local residents.

“This successful operation highlights the importance of unity between our soldiers and the people. The seizure of this war materiel is a clear indication that the CTG’s strength continues to dwindle. Rest assured, your Army remains committed to protecting communities and ensuring lasting peace in Panay,” Samson said.

Authorities encouraged residents to report suspicious activities.

Military officials said the collaboration between soldiers and the civilian population plays a crucial role in maintaining peace in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)