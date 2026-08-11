858 loose firearms surrendered to PRO 6 in Western Visayas

A TOTAL of 858 loose firearms were voluntarily surrendered to units of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) from May 15 to July 31, 2026, as police intensified Project R.T.T., or Restrict, Track, and Turn-in, across the region.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, regional director of the PRO 6, said cooperation among residents and barangay officials contributed to the campaign against loose firearms.

"Maganda ang resulta ng ating community engagement sa ating mga kababayan at barangay officials. Sa bawat loose firearm na naaalis natin sa komunidad, nababawasan din ang posibilidad na magamit ito sa paggawa ng krimen. Kaya patuloy nating paiigtingin ang ating kampanya at pakikipag-ugnayan sa publiko,” Tuaño said.

(Our community engagement with our fellow citizens and barangay officials has yielded positive results. With every loose firearm we remove from the community, the possibility of it being used in crime is reduced. That is why we will continue to intensify our campaign and public relations.)

PRO 6 reported on August 10 that the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) accounted for the highest number of voluntarily surrendered loose firearms during the period, with 410.

The Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) followed with 129 surrendered firearms, while the Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) recorded 97.

The Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) accounted for 95 surrendered firearms, followed by the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) with 59 and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas (RMFB 6) with 57.

The Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) recorded 11 surrendered loose firearms.

The figures bring the total number of firearms voluntarily turned over to police units across Western Visayas to 858 during the May 15 to July 31 period.

Project R.T.T. is an initiative of PRO 6 aimed at addressing the proliferation of loose firearms through tactical interdiction, including checkpoints and mobile saturation drives, intelligence-driven tracing and community participation.

The initiative also encourages firearm holders to voluntarily surrender loose firearms to authorities.

PRO 6 attributed the voluntary surrender of the firearms to continued police-community engagement and coordination with local government units, Barangay officials, stakeholders and communities.

Police said these efforts are intended to reduce the number of loose firearms in communities that could potentially be used in crimes and other incidents of violence.

The regional police office said community participation remains an important component of its campaign as authorities continue efforts to account for and remove loose firearms from communities across Western Visayas.

PRO 6 is continuing the accounting, validation and proper documentation of all surrendered firearms in accordance with existing laws and Philippine National Police regulations.

Police will also continue intelligence-driven operations and coordination with local government units and other stakeholders as part of the campaign against loose firearms.

The regional police office said the campaign forms part of its efforts to promote responsive, trusted and transformative policing for a safer Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)