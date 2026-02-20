86 arrested, P39.41M shabu seized in 15-day anti-drug drive

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), led by Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, arrested 86 individuals and seized around 5,796.30 grams of shabu worth P39,414,840 and 4.8 grams of kush marijuana worth P7,200 during 65 anti-drug operations conducted from February 1 to February 15, 2026, across the region.

Ligan credited the accomplishment to intensified and intelligence-driven operations carried out by various police units in coordination with partner agencies and community stakeholders.

“This accomplishment reflects not only the relentless efforts of our police officers but also the strong partnership between law enforcement and the community,” Ligan said. “With the public’s support, we are better equipped to safeguard our communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs.”

He urged local officials and residents to remain vigilant and to continue reporting suspicious activities to authorities, emphasizing that community involvement remains vital in sustaining the region’s anti-drug campaign.

Of the 86 arrested suspects, 34 were identified as high-value individuals (HVI), while 52 were classified as street-value individuals (SVI) involved in illegal drug activities.

Data from PRO 6 showed that the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), headed by Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, recorded the highest volume of drug seizures.

Ippo confiscated 3,415.30 grams of shabu and arrested 30 suspects during the 15-day campaign.

The Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), under Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, followed with 974 grams of shabu seized and 35 individuals arrested.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas accounted for 805 grams of illegal drugs seized and 10 arrests.

Other police units across Western Visayas also contributed to the operations, resulting in the total seizure of 5,796.30 grams of shabu and 4.8 grams of kush marijuana.

PRO 6 said the confiscated illegal substances were the result of focused, intelligence-driven, and well-coordinated operations among law enforcement units.

Authorities also cited the support of local government units, barangay officials, and concerned citizens who provided timely information that led to the conduct of targeted anti-drug operations.

The arrested individuals are now facing charges for violations of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)