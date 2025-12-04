873 drug suspects nabbed, over 26 kilos of shabu seized in 11 months

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested 873 drug personalities and confiscated an estimated 26,299.1568 grams of shabu and 1,679.1566 grams of marijuana in 662 anti-drug operations conducted from January 1 to November 30, 2025.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, director of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), commended all units for their sustained operations and attributed the success to strong community cooperation.

“These accomplishments reflect not only the dedication of our police force but also the strong support of our community. Your cooperation strengthens our efforts and helps us protect our youth and safeguard our city. Padayon kita,” Legada said.

This is our collective mission to stay united in the fight against illegal drugs, as stated by Legada.

Icpo reported that the arrests included 261 high-value individuals (HVIs), 573 street-level individuals (SLIs), 20 wanted persons, 14 minors, and five unlisted individuals.

The City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) posted the most arrests with 120, followed by Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 4 with 118, ICPS 2 with 83, ICPS 9 with 73, and ICPS 10 with 66.

CDEU also accounted for the largest volume of drugs recovered, seizing 8,736.4613 grams of shabu valued at P59,407,936.84.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas, together with other Icpo units, recorded 6,314.3032 grams valued at P42,937,262.76.

Completing the top hauls were ICPS 10 with 2,193.2306 grams valued at P14,913,968.28; ICPS 2 with 1,530.0948 grams valued at P10,404,644.64; and ICPS 9 with 1,474.0952 grams valued at P10,023,847.36. (Leo Solinap)