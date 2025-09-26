89 barangays in Iloilo City flooded

A TOTAL of 89 barangays in Iloilo City were flooded as of 2 p.m. Friday, September 26, 2025, according to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management System (BDRRMS) Division.

La Paz District recorded the most affected areas with 19 barangays, followed by Jaro District with 17, Mandurriao with 16, City Proper District with 15, Molo District with 14, Lapuz District with 5, and Arevalo District with 3.

In La Paz District, the barangays affected were Divinagracia, Lopez Jaena Sur, Banuyao, Baldoza, Nabitasan, Magdalo, Burgos Mabini, Bantud, Rizal, Magsaysay Village, Jereos, Aguinaldo, Ingore, Railway, Lopez Jaena Norte, Ticud, Caingin, San Isidro, and San Nicolas. Flood levels ranged from three inches to as high as 18 inches.

In Jaro District, the affected barangays were Calubihan, Montinola, San Vicente, Desamparados, Camalig, Dungon B, Lanit, Balabago, Arguelles, Buhang, Cuartero, Dungon A, Simon Ledesma, Sambag, Benedicto, Tabuc Suba, and Balantang. The highest recorded flood was at Calubihan with 37 to 40 inches and Camalig with 35 inches.

Mandurriao District reported flooding in 16 barangays, including Taft North, Q. Abeto, Bolilao, Pali-benedicto, Dungon C, Airport, Sta. Rosa, Navais, Calahunan, Onate De Leon, Tabucan, Bakhaw, Hibao-an Sur, PHHC Block 17, Hibao-an Norte, and San Rafael. Water levels reached 15 to 20 inches in Taft North and Tabucan, while Hibao-an Sur recorded 12 to 15 inches.

In the City Proper District, flooding was reported in Tanza Esperanza, San Agustin, Jalandoni Wilson, Baybay Tanza, Malipayon, San Jose, Inday, General Hughes, Tanza Timawa II, Zamora Melliza, Veterans Village, San Felix, Villa Anita, Ed Ganzon, and Flores. Flood depths ranged from three inches to 14 inches.

Molo District had 14 barangays affected, including Katilingban, San Juan, Calumpang, Kasing-Kasing, West Timawa, East Timawa, Cochero, Poblacion, South San Jose, North Avanceña, North San Jose, Infante, South Fundidor, and North Fundidor. The highest was in North Avanceña with 13 inches.

Lapuz District reported flooding in five barangays: Don Esteban, Sinikway, Loboc, Lapuz Norte, and Bo. Obrero. Water levels reached up to 16 inches in Lapuz Norte.

In Arevalo District, flooding was reported in three barangays: Mohon, Sooc, and Sta. Cruz, with water rising between 8 and 15 inches.

The CDRRMO said it continues to monitor the situation and coordinate with barangay disaster units for updates and response actions. (Leo Solinap)