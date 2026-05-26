8th most wanted in Iloilo nabbed for statutory rape

A 55-YEAR-OLD laborer listed as the eighth most wanted person (MWP) at the provincial level was arrested by authorities in Barangay Poblacion South East Zone, Lemery, Iloilo, at 1:34 p.m. on May 25, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Torres Tuaño, acting director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating teams for the successful arrest of the accused and emphasized the importance of sustained coordination among police units in the campaign against wanted individuals.

“The arrest of wanted persons, particularly those facing charges involving heinous crimes, demonstrates our firm commitment to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of our communities. We commend the operating units for their dedication and relentless efforts in bringing offenders before the bar of justice,” Tuaño said.

The suspect, identified only by the alias Fred, is a resident of Barangay Nasapahan, Lemery, Iloilo.

He was arrested by the tracker team of the Lemery Municipal Police Station (MPS) with assistance from personnel of the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6)-Provincial Intelligence Team Iloilo, Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), and the 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company (IPMFC).

Authorities said the arrest was carried out by virtue of a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, 6th Judicial Region, Branch 66 in Barotac Viejo, Iloilo dated May 19, 2026.

The suspect is facing a charge of statutory rape, with no bail recommended for his temporary liberty.

Police said the operation formed part of the intensified campaign of the PRO 6 against wanted persons, particularly individuals facing serious criminal charges.

The arrested suspect was taken into police custody for proper documentation and legal procedures before being turned over to the court of origin. (Leo Solinap)