8th most wanted in Western Visayas nabbed for rape in Iloilo City

A HIGH-VALUE fugitive listed as the rank eight most wanted person (MWP) in Western Visayas was arrested by the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) in a joint operation on Ledesma Street, Barangay Liberation, City Proper District at 4:19 p.m. on June 10, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Kalbo, 55, married, and a resident of Barangay Calumpang, Molo District, Iloilo City, was arrested by the Iloilo City Mobile Force Company (ICMFC) with support from Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 4, the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD-ICPS4), City Intelligence Unit (CIU), and the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6).

Police Colonel Kim Legada, director of the Icpo, praised the operating teams for their swift action and strong coordination.

“I commend everyone for their continued dedication to the people we swore to serve. To all remaining fugitives: you can run and hide, but justice will catch up. The law has no deadline, and the Iloilo City Police will never stop until all wanted persons are behind bars,” Legada said.

The suspect is facing charges of rape and statutory rape based on arrest warrants issued by Judge Globert Justalero of Regional Trial Court Branch 32, 6th Judicial Region, Iloilo City.

The statutory rape charge carries no bail, while the rape by sexual assault charge allows bail set at P120,000.

The arrest forms part of Icpo’s intensified campaign to pursue fugitives, particularly those accused of crimes against women and children. The suspect is now under the custody of ICPS 4 for proper documentation and legal procedures.

This latest accomplishment by the Icpo reaffirms its commitment, together with partner intelligence and mobile units, to uphold justice, protect vulnerable communities, and track down high-profile offenders across the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)