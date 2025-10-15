8th most wanted person in Capiz arrested in Roxas City

A 25-YEAR-OLD jobless man identified as alias Yan and listed as Capiz’s eighth most wanted person for carnapping was arrested in Pueblo de Panay, Barangay Lawaan, Roxas City, at 8:05 p.m. Monday, October 13, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operatives for their successful operation.

“I commend the operatives for the successful arrest. This accomplishment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to bring fugitives to justice and ensure that the rule of law prevails,” said Ligan.

He urged all personnel to remain disciplined and dedicated to making Western Visayas a safer place, urging those who continue to evade the law to stay focused and committed.

The arrest was carried out by personnel of the Roxas City Police Station (RCPS), in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas.

The operation was based on a warrant of arrest issued by the court in Roxas City, Capiz, with a recommended bail of P300,000.

The arrested suspect is now under the custody of the RCPS for proper disposition of his case. (Leo Solinap)