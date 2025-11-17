8th most wanted person in Iloilo arrested in Tigbauan manhunt

OPERATIVES of the Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Tigbauan arrested Iloilo province’s eighth most wanted person (MWP) during a manhunt operation in Barangay Namocon, Tigbauan, Iloilo, around 1:35 p.m. of November 15, 2025.

The suspect, alias Janjan, 30, businessman and a resident of Poblacion, Tigbauan, Iloilo, was taken into custody by virtue of a warrant of arrest for statutory rape under Article 266-A (1)(D) of the Revised Penal Code as amended by Republic Act 7610, and acts of lasciviousness under Article 336 of the Revised Penal Code.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating unit and reaffirmed the regional police’s commitment to pursuing wanted persons.

“This arrest reflects our firm dedication to ensuring that those who evade the law are held accountable. Our intensified manhunt operations show that PRO 6 remains relentless in protecting our communities and ensuring that justice is served. I commend our personnel for their professionalism and diligence, and we assure the public that we will continue to strengthen our efforts in maintaining peace and security across Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

The warrant of arrest, issued by Branch 72 of the Regional Trial Court, 6th Judicial Region, Guimbal, Iloilo, on November 12, 2025, recommended no bail for statutory rape and set a bail bond of P200,000 for acts of lasciviousness.

The suspect was brought to the Tigbauan MPS for documentation and proper disposition. (Leo Solinap)