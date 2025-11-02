8th most wanted person in Western Visayas arrested in Pavia

THE Pavia Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested the eighth regional most wanted person (MWP) in Western Visayas during an operation in Purok 4, Barangay Purok 4, Pavia, Iloilo at 9 a.m. on November 1, 2025.

The suspect, identified by the alias Amay, 36, male, single, and a resident of the same barangay, was apprehended by the Tracker Team of Pavia MPS led by Police Captain Ritz Field S. Presquito, officer-in-charge. The operation was carried out by virtue of a warrant of arrest for violation of Article II, Section 5, Paragraph 1 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the successful operation and the dedication of the Pavia MPS in capturing one of the region’s most wanted fugitives.

“Ginapanginbulahan ko gid ang Pavia MPS sa ila madinalag-on nga operasyon sa pagdakop sang top 8 regional most wanted person sang Western Visayas. Ang inyo kapulisan padayon nga napaninguha agud dakpon ang mga wanted persons sa aton probinsya para pasabton sang ila krimin nga nabuhat sa aton husgado. Ang inyo mga Ilonggo Cops handa gid nga protektahan ang komunidad batok sa mga kriminal,” Razalan emphasized.

(I congratulate the Pavia MPS on their successful operation in the arrest of the top 8 regional most wanted person of Western Visayas. Your police continue to make efforts to arrest wanted persons in our province to answer for their crimes committed in our courts. Your Ilonggo Cops are ready to protect the community against criminals.)

The warrant of arrest was issued on October 29, 2025, by the presiding judge of Branch 36, Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Iloilo City, with no bail recommended. The arrested individual is now under the custody of Pavia MPS for proper disposition.

Under the leadership of Razalan, the Ippo continues to uphold its commitment to justice by intensifying operations against fugitives, ensuring accountability, and maintaining peace and order in the community. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)