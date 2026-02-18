8th regional most wanted person arrested for 6 counts of rape

A 25-YEAR-OLD man listed as the eighth Regional Most Wanted Person (MWP) was arrested by the Calinog Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Barangay Alibunan, Calinog, Iloilo around 11:30 a.m. on February 17, 2026.

The arrest happened when police served a warrant for the suspect’s arrest for six counts of rape by carnal knowledge with no bail recommended.

The suspect, identified by police as alias JM, 25, a resident of Barangay Alibunan, Calinog, was apprehended by the tracker team of the Calinog MPS led by Police Major Myles Dieron, chief of police.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the operating team for the arrest.

“Congratulations gid sa Calinog MPS sa madinalag-on nga operasyon nga nagresulta sa pagkadakop sang Rank 8 Most Wanted Person sang Western Visayas dira sa inyo banwa. Hugot gid ang aton kampanya kontra sa mga wanted person agud sila pasabton sa korte sa ila nahimo nga krimen kag mahatagan sang hustisya ang ila mga nabiktima,” Razalan said.

(Congratulations to Calinog MPS for the successful operation that resulted in the arrest of the eighth Most Wanted Person of Western Visayas in your town. Our campaign against wanted persons is very strong so that they can be held accountable for their crimes and justice can be given to their victims.)

The warrant of arrest was issued on November 11, 2024, by the presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 76 in Janiuay, Iloilo.

The court recommended no bail for the temporary liberty of the accused.

Police said the operation was carried out by the tracker team of the Calinog MPS in Barangay Alibunan. Authorities did not report any untoward incident during the service of the warrant.

Following his arrest, JM was brought to the custody of the Calinog MPS for proper disposition and documentation prior to his turnover to the issuing court.

The Ippo, under the leadership of Razalan, reiterated its commitment to pursue wanted persons and ensure that they face charges in court. (Leo Solinap)