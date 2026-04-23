9 drug suspects nabbed, P2.35-M shabu seized in Iloilo City in 48 hours

OPERATIVES OF the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested nine drug personalities and confiscated 346 grams of suspected shabu worth P2,352,800 in a series of intensified operations conducted from April 21 to April 22, 2026, across several barangays.

The City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), supported by the Maritime Police Station (Marpsta), Icpo Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat), and Iloilo City Police Station 10 – Station Drug Enforcement Team (ICPS 10-SDET), carried out a major operation at 2:15 a.m. on April 22, 2026, in Barangay Bolilao, Mandurriao District.

Authorities arrested alias Harry, 36, a high-value individual (HVI). Seized from him were 160 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1,088,000.

At 12:01 a.m. on April 21, 2026, a buy-bust operation in Barangay Simon Ledesma, Jaro District, led by the CDEU with support from Marpsta, Icpo SWAT, and ICPS 9-SDET, resulted in the arrest of two street-value individuals (SVIs) identified as alias Pani, 37, and alias Wela, 64. Authorities recovered 70 grams of suspected shabu worth P476,000.

Earlier, at 5:10 p.m. on April 21, 2026, personnel of ICPS 10 implemented a warrant of arrest against alias Errol, 36, in Barangay Bolilao for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165. Police seized P680,000 worth of suspected shabu in 23 plastic sachets. Records showed that prior to the service of the warrant, the suspect had been arrested in a buy-bust operation involving one sachet of suspected shabu valued at P6,800.

At 10:05 p.m. on April 21, 2026, personnel of ICPS 9 arrested alias Sam, 42, a resident of Barangay San Vicente, Jaro District, who was tagged as an HVI. Confiscated were five grams of suspected shabu worth P34,000.

At 9:25 p.m. the same day, operatives of ICPS 7 arrested alias Akit, 22, a resident of the City Proper District. Police recovered five grams of suspected shabu valued at P34,000.

On April 22, 2026, at 10:11 p.m., operatives of ICPS 6 arrested alias Minik, 21, a student, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Jose, Arevalo District. Authorities seized three grams of suspected shabu worth P20,400.

At 8:47 p.m. that evening, personnel of ICPS 4 arrested two SVIs identified as alias Toto Greg, 20, and alias Jolo, 52. Police recovered two grams of suspected shabu valued at P13,600.

Colonel Wilbert Parilla, city director of Icpo, commended the operating units for their accomplishments.

“Congratulations to our operating units. Our quest continues—firm, committed, and relentless—in cleansing our streets of the menace of illegal drugs. Let these daily accomplishments fuel our drive to protect and serve our people,” Parilla said.

All arrested individuals are in police custody and face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Icpo said the operations form part of its continuing campaign against illegal drugs in line with the directives of the Police Regional Office 6 under Brigadier General Josefino Ligan. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)