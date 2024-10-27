9-month crackdown in Western Visayas nets over 4,500 wanted persons

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) - Western Visayas arrested 4,570 individuals with outstanding warrants from January to September 2024 across the region.

Among those apprehended, 767 were classified as most wanted persons (MWP), while the remaining 3,803 were other wanted individuals.

PRO Western Visayas Regional Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky credited the coordinated support from the community, local stakeholders, and various law enforcement bodies for achieving these results. “We are grateful for the strong and continued support provided to us by our stakeholders. Having them on our side has been of great help in achieving these accomplishments,” Wanky said.

Each police unit within PRO Western Visayas played a crucial role in capturing MWPs, with the highest contributions recorded as follows:

Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) led with 206 MWPs arrested.

Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NoCPPO) followed with 199.

Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) reported 83 arrests.

Antique Police Provincial Office (AntPPO) added 79 arrests.

Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) recorded 65 arrests.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) secured 63 arrests.

Aklan Police Provincial Office (AkPPO) had 40 arrests.

CIDG-Regional Field Unit - Western Visayas (CIDG-RFU) achieved 15 arrests.

Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) recorded 13.

Regional Mobile Force Battalion - Western Visayas (RMFB) contributed four.

For other wanted persons, NoCPPO made the highest contribution, arresting 1,745 individuals, while IPPO, ICPO, and BCPO made 689, 291, and 283 arrests, respectively. Other units contributed as follows:

AnPPO: 241

CPPO: 204

AkPPO: 208

GPPO: 91

RMFB - Western Visayas: 36

CIDG-RFU - Western Visayas: 16

With a total of 1,944 arrests, NoCPPO accounted for 42.5 percent of the overall arrests, making it the top-performing unit in Western Visayas.

All apprehended individuals were handed over to the appropriate courts for legal proceedings. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)