9 suspects arrested, P15.7-M 'shabu' seized in Western Visayas

DURING a one-day anti-drug operation across the region from 6 a.m. on October 17 to 5:59 a.m. on October 18, 2024, the Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas arrested nine individuals and seized approximately 2,318 grams of suspected shabu, with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P15,767,840.

PRO-Western Visayas Regional Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky lauded the police units and stakeholders for their dedication and collaboration in the ongoing fight against illegal drugs.

"We are thankful for the support extended by the community and the other law enforcement agencies. The partnership we have greatly contributed in the success of our campaign," Wanky said.

Among those apprehended, three were classified as high-value individuals (HVI), while the remaining six were street-level individuals (SLI).

Multiple police units, including the Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo), Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo), Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), and Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO), conducted the operations.

The various police units have made a variety of contributions.

The ICPO arrested two suspects and seized P8,738,000 worth of shabu. BCPO arrested three suspects and recovered P6,985,640 worth of drugs. Nocppo arrested three suspects and confiscated P37,400 worth of shabu. Akppo arrested one suspect and seized P6,800 worth of shabu.

BCPO and ICPO reported the largest drug recoveries.

In Bacolod City, alias Mar-mar, a HVI, was arrested at Purok Masinadyahon, Barangay 12, Bacolod City, at approximately 12:54 p.m. on October 17, 2024. During the operation, around 1,000 grams of suspected shabu worth P6,800,000 were confiscated.

In Iloilo City, at 4:20 p.m., conducted by the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 10, Nonoy, also known as Bogart, was arrested in Barangay San Rafael, Mandurriao District.

Durng the operation, authorities seized approximately 65 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P442,000.

At 9:24 p.m., ICPO operatives apprehended another high-value individual (HVI), identified as Boss, also known as Jan-jan, during a buy-bust at C1 Road, Barangay Tacas, Jaro District, Iloilo City. The operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 1,000 grams of suspected shabu valued at P6,800,000.

At 11 p.m., alias John, a relative of Boss, voluntarily surrendered 220 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1,496,000 to the police unit in Barangay Bitoon, Jaro District.

Wanky further issued a warning to those involved in drug-related activities, stating, "May these arrests serve as a warning to those individuals still engaging in the illegal drug activity to cease. If not, surely the long arms of the law will catch you soonest."

All suspects are currently in police custody and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)