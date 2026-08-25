983 nabbed in Western Visayas for illegal fishing

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested 983 people across 586 operations against illegal fishing from May 22 to August 22, seizing fish, vessels, and equipment valued at nearly P80 million.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, PRO 6 director, said the campaign will continue in order to protect marine resources and the livelihoods of legitimate fishermen across the region.

“Ang illegal fishing ay hindi lamang paglabag sa batas; direktang banta ito sa ating yamang-dagat, seguridad sa pagkain, at kabuhayan ng mga mangingisdang marangal na sumusunod sa batas. Kaya tuloy-tuloy ang ating mga operasyon, katuwang ang mga komunidad, lokal na pamahalaan, at iba pang ahensya, upang maprotektahan ang ating karagatan laban sa mga mapanirang gawain,” Tuaño said.

(Illegal fishing is not merely a violation of the law; it is a direct threat to our marine resources, food security, and the livelihoods of law-abiding, honest fisherfolk. Thus, we continue our operations -- in partnership with communities, local governments, and other agencies -- to protect our oceans from destructive activities.)

Tuaño emphasized that marine resources must be protected for current and future generations, urging the public to collaborate with law enforcement by reporting illegal activities in regional waters.

Based on consolidated PRO 6 data, authorities confiscated fish worth an estimated P1.38 million and fishing equipment valued at P78.57 million during the three-month campaign, bringing the total value of seized items to P79.95 million.

Among the provincial police offices, the Antique Police Provincial Office (Anteppo) conducted the highest number of operations at 252, resulting in 277 arrests. Authorities in Antique confiscated P434,060 worth of fish and P8.69 million in equipment and paraphernalia.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) recorded the highest number of arrests, apprehending 361 people across 180 operations. The Iloilo operations yielded P375,250 in fish and P43.54 million in equipment -- the highest value of equipment seized among all provinces in the region.

In Capiz, authorities arrested 147 people in 41 operations, confiscating P352,700 worth of fish and P14.14 million in equipment.

The Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) arrested 112 people across 47 operations, seizing P89,625 in fish and P5.88 million in equipment.

In Aklan, the Aklan Police Provincial Office (AKPPO) arrested 86 people in 66 operations. Seized fish was valued at P130,665, while equipment was estimated at P6.30 million.

PRO 6 stated it will sustain intelligence-driven operations and work closely with local governments, coastal communities, and other government agencies to enforce fisheries laws and protect local marine ecosystems across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)