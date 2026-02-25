9th most wanted in Aklan arrested for homicide

POLICE arrested the ninth most wanted person in Aklan province for homicide in Barangay Agbago, Ibajay, Aklan at 7:45 p.m. on February 24, 2026.

The Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) led the joint operation under the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6).

The suspect, identified as alias Nico, 56, a resident of Ibajay, faced a warrant issued February 24, 2025, by the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 8 in Kalibo, Aklan. The court recommended bail of P120,000.

Brigadier Genera; Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the operating units for the arrest.

“The arrest of this most wanted person reflects our unwavering commitment to uphold the law and ensure that no one evades justice,” Ligan said.

Personnel of the Ibajay Municipal Council Police Station, the 2nd Aklan Provincial Mobile Force Company (APMFC), RIU in Western Visayas – Provincial Intelligence Team Aklan, and the Aklan Trackers Team conducted the arrest.

Authorities informed the accused of the nature of his arrest and took him into custody without incident. He remains at the Ibajay Municipal Council Police Station pending turnover to the court.

Akppo said the arrest is part of an intensified campaign against wanted persons across the province.

Police officials said operations against fugitives remain a priority to strengthen law enforcement and ensure public safety in Western Visayas.

PRO 6 directed provincial and city police offices to sustain intelligence-driven operations targeting those facing criminal charges.

Authorities did not disclose further details about the homicide case but confirmed the accused will face charges before the issuing court. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)