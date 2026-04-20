9th most wanted person in Capiz arrested in Iloilo

THE tracker team of the Mambusao Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Capiz, in coordination with Pototan MPS in Iloilo, arrested the province’s ninth most wanted person for lascivious conduct in Barangay Dongsol, Pototan, Iloilo at 5:41 p.m. on April 18, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful arrest.

He said “this accomplishment reflects our continuous effort to uphold justice and safeguard our communities. We will remain relentless in our operations against wanted persons, for a safer and secure Western Visayas.”

The accused, identified as alias Klyde, 22, a hatchery worker at a poultry farm, is currently residing in Pototan, Iloilo, but he is a native of Mambusao, Capiz.

Authorities said the suspect was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Family Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 5, Iloilo City, dated August 15, 2021, with bail bond set at P200,000.

The charge stemmed from alleged violation of Republic Act (RA) 7610, also known as the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, as amended by RA 11648, which strengthens the protection of minors against abuse and exploitation.

Police said the successful operation was carried out through coordination between the tracker team of Mambusao MPS and Pototan MPS, leading to the apprehension of the accused in Barangay Dongsol.

The arrested individual is currently under the custody of Mambusao MPS for proper disposition of his case as authorities prepare for his presentation before the court.

The PRO 6 reiterated its commitment to intensify operations against wanted persons across the region, particularly those listed among most wanted individuals, to ensure public safety and the rule of law.

With the arrest of Klyde, police said they expect to strengthen their campaign against individuals accused of crimes involving minors, ensuring that justice is served promptly and efficiently.

The PRO 6 assured that similar operations will continue as part of their intensified manhunt efforts against wanted persons in the region, in line with their mandate to protect communities and uphold the law. (Leo Solinap)