9th most wanted person in Iloilo arrested in Calinog

AUTHORITIES arrested Iloilo province’s ninth most wanted person (MWP) for rape at 11:01 a.m. Monday, December 8, 2025, in Barangay Poblacion Ilaya, Calinog, Iloilo.

The suspect, identified as alias Aron, a resident of Calinog, was taken into custody by forces operating under a warrant of arrest with no bail recommended.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended all units involved in the operation.

“I commend the unwavering dedication and relentless effort of our operatives and partners for the successful arrest. This accomplishment reflects our shared commitment to justice, public safety, and the protection of every Filipino community. This operation is a reminder that no one is beyond the reach of the law, and that with perseverance, teamwork, and integrity, we will continue to bring those who threaten peace and security to account,” Ligan said.

The arrest was carried out by members of the 602nd Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas, together with Calinog Municipal Police Station, 62nd Special Action Company, 6th Special Action Battalion of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force, and the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas.

The warrant was issued by Branch 76 of the Sixth Judicial Region in Janiuay, Iloilo on September 20, 2025.

Aron is now under the custody of Calinog police for proper disposition. (Leo Solinap)