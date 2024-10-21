A 100-day countdown to Dinagyang Festival 2025

THE vibrant Dinagyang Festival is set to return in 2025, and the countdown has officially begun. The Iloilo Festivals Foundation (IFF), in partnership with the Iloilo City Government, has launched a 100-day countdown to the much-awaited celebration on October 18, 2024.

IFF president Allan Tan expressed his excitement for the upcoming festivities, emphasizing that Dinagyang is more than just a celebration; it's a reflection of Ilonggo culture, faith, and unity.

"Dinagyang is a time when we come together as a community to honor our heritage and showcase the incredible talent of our people," Tan said.

The 100-day countdown will feature a series of activities, including colorful parades, captivating "Pagsinadya" performances, and delicious local cuisine. These events will highlight the spirit of unity and camaraderie that defines the Ilonggo community.

Raisa Treñas, daughter of Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas, who is on leave, emphasized the importance of faith and unity in the Ilonggo community.

She noted that the 2025 Dinagyang Festival will be themed "Buhi nga Pagtuo sa Kinabuhi sang mga Ilonggo" (Living Faith in the Lives of Ilonggos), reflecting the community's unwavering faith and resilience.

"As a community and as Ilonggos, we have faced many challenges, but it is our faith that gives us the strength to persevere and overcome any adversities," Treñas said. "For one, our story as one Ilonggo community navigating through the pandemic is not just a testament to our faith but also our strong resolve to unite and be each other's strong support."

The mayor called on the Ilonggo community to continue supporting the Dinagyang Festival and to work together to showcase Iloilo City to the world.

Treñas expressed gratitude to the Iloilo Festivals Foundation, headed by its chairman, Judgee Peña, and President Allan Tan, SM City Iloilo, and all stakeholders and partners for their unwavering commitment to making the Iloilo Dinagyang Festival the best and grandest celebration year after year.

"Let us all continue to work together and showcase our beloved city to the world. Let's share the excitement of our hearts that beat in and for Iloilo City!" Treñas said.

The Iloilo Dinagyang Festival, a celebration of faith, culture, and unity, showcases the resilience and spirit of the Ilonggo people as the countdown approaches.

Tribu Sidlangan, grand champion of Dinagyang 2024 ILOmination Tribes and Floats Parade of Lights, showcased their talent before eight other tribes at SM City Iloilo.

Eight tribes showcased their unique performances in the highly anticipated tribes competition, a highlight of the Dinagyang Festival. The participating tribes include:

Tribu Paghidaet Tribu Salognon Tribu Parianon Tribu Ilonganon Tribu Pag-asa kang Manduryaw Tribu Hangaway Tribu Molave Tribu Pan-ay

Tan encouraged the community to actively participate in the festival's festivities. "Let's work together to ensure that Dinagyang 2025 is a celebration filled with joy and unforgettable moments," Tan said.

The Dinagyang Festival is scheduled to take place from January 24 to 26, 2025. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)