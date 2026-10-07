Above-normal temperatures, below-normal rainfall forecast in PH through March 2027

THE Philippines could experience above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall from October 2026 through March 2027, prompting households and communities to prepare for possible heat-related illnesses, fires and reduced water availability, according to a drought watch climate monitoring bulletin.

Based on Iloilo City Government website posted on October 7, 2026, the bulletin warned the public to take precautions against heat-related illnesses, including heat stress, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, as temperatures could rise above normal levels during the six-month period. It also urged communities to remain alert for possible wildfires and urban fires, as well as illnesses associated with air quality.

Below-normal rainfall is also expected across the Philippines over the next six months.

The bulletin, however, clarified that the rainfall forecast does not mean the country will experience no rain during the period. Instead, the total amount of rainfall could be lower than what is normally recorded or expected.

Rainfall conditions could vary, with fewer rainy days, weaker rainfall intensity or shorter periods of heavy rain.

The forecast indicates that rain could still occur despite the expected generally drier conditions. However, the amount, frequency or duration of rainfall could be lower than normal.

Households and barangays were encouraged to collect and store rainwater whenever possible as a preparedness measure amid the projected reduction in rainfall.

The climate outlook covers the period from October 2026 through March 2027. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)