AFP, Army leaders from Iloilo recognized

THREE Ilonggo generals serving in top leadership positions in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Army were recognized by the Iloilo Provincial Government and Iloilo City Government for their exemplary service and leadership in the military on Monday, October 13, 2025.

Lieutenant General Antonio Nafarrete, commanding general of the Philippine Army; Lieutenant General Luis Rex Bergante, commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command; and Lieutenant General Jimmy Larida, vice chief of staff of the AFP, received plaques of recognition from the Iloilo Provincial Government (IPG) during the Monday Flag Raising Ceremony held at the Iloilo Provincial Capitol.

Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. and Vice Governor Nathalie Ann Debuque conferred the awards in recognition of the generals’ distinguished careers and their recent key appointments in the military hierarchy. Their dedication to duty, integrity, and competence has brought pride and honor to the Province of Iloilo.

The recognition came after the 15th Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Iloilo passed resolutions commending the outstanding accomplishments of the three Ilonggo generals.

In his message, Nafarrete said he was deeply humbled to receive the honor from the province where he grew up and developed his character and principles.

“The pride you show today gives me renewed energy to serve our people with courage and integrity, to continue bringing honor to the Almighty, the province of Iloilo, and to every proud Ilonggo. Your recognition and trust strengthen my commitment to public service. I assure you that I will continue to uphold the ideals of peace and progress—ideals that began here in Iloilo and that I will carry wherever the mission leads me,” Nafarrete said.

Bergante also expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying it serves as a powerful reminder of his roots and the responsibility to give back to the province that nurtured him.

He said the award symbolizes his journey from humble beginnings in Iloilo to his current role as commander in the Eastern Mindanao Command.

Another honoree, Larida, recalled his days as a student in his hometown where he faced many hardships but persevered through determination and hard work. He said this recognition was also a tribute to the countless members of the Armed Forces who dedicate their lives to protecting the country.

“This honor is not only for me but also for the countless men and women I serve with in the Armed Forces of the Philippines—men and women who fight with me against insurgents, Abu Sayyaf, breakaway groups, and lawless elements,” Larida said.

On the same day, the Iloilo City Government, led by Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas, awarded Certificates of Commendation to the three generals along with Major General Michael G. Samson, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division based in Jamindan, Capiz, in recognition of their remarkable contributions to peace, order, and national security.

The provincial and city governments lauded the honorees for embodying the values of service, discipline, and excellence, which continue to inspire younger generations of Ilonggos to pursue public service and nation-building.

Their recognition highlighted the province’s pride in its native sons who have risen to national leadership roles in the armed forces, reflecting the Ilonggos’ enduring legacy of resilience, courage, and patriotism. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)