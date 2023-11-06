AFP denies government destabilization plot, clarifies chief of staff's statement

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has denied any government destabilization plot, saying that General Romeo S. Brawner Jr., AFP chief of staff, was "misquoted and/or misinterpreted" when he mentioned it during a recent Change of Command Ceremony on November 3.

Major General Marion R. Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army, emphasized the commitment of his soldiers to uphold their duty and maintain peace and security in the Western and Central Visayas regions, expressing their unwavering loyalty to the constitution.

"I can assure you that nobody at 3ID will become a party to any similar undertaking. We have seen the horrors that this situation will bring. We will not go back to those trying days," Sison said.

Sison highlighted the lessons learned from previous destabilization attempts, emphasizing the severe impact on the military, soldiers, their families and the nation's economy.

"Your Army in Western and Central Visayas shall remain steadfast in our commitment to serve our constituents and to protect the security and peace in this part of the region," Sison said.

Sison assured the public that the 3ID will not participate in any efforts that threatened the nation's stability.

"Our actions shall always be guided by the Army's core values of honor, duty and patriotism. Our loyalty shall always be to our constitution, to the duly constituted authority and to the people we have sworn to protect, Sison said.

Brawner, on the other hand, clarified his previous statements, asserting that his words were taken out of context.

"I did not mention about a destabilization plot. When we use the term 'plot,' it implies a plan already in motion. What I said during my statement was that we've been hearing rumors of destabilization efforts. That was the specific word I used. I did not use the word 'plot,'" Brawner said.

During the event, Brawner addressed the troops, including soldiers, sailors, marines, and airmen, emphasizing the importance of their oath to protect the Constitution and duly constituted authorities. (SunStar Philippines)