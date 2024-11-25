Aklan police leadership reshuffled to enhance operations

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) announced the reassignment of key leadership positions during a turnover ceremony held at the PRO 6 Multi-Purpose Hall, Camp General Martin Teofilo B. Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City, on November 25, 2024.

Police Colonel Arnel Ramos, previously the Force commander of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas (RMFB 6), has been named the new Officer-in-Charge of the Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo).

Meanwhile, Police Colonel Victorino Romanillos Jr., the outgoing Provincial Director of Akppo, will assume the role of Force Commander of RMFB 6.

PRO 6 Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky Brigadier General Jack Wanky, emphasized the importance of the new assignments in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of police services in the region.

“These leadership transitions are critical to ensuring continuity in the delivery of quality police services. Both Police Colonel Ramos and Police Colonel Romanillos Jr. are highly capable leaders who will bring fresh perspectives and dedication to their new assignments,” said Wanky.

The reshuffling aims to further strengthen the operations and leadership across PRO 6’s units.

The turnover ceremony emphasized PRO 6's commitment to maintaining peace and order in Western Visayas through strategic leadership changes and the unwavering dedication of its officers. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)