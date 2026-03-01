Aklan’s 2nd most wanted arrested for rape

AKLAN Police Provincial Office (Akppo) personnel arrested the province’s second most wanted person for rape in Barangay Mabilo, New Washington at 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2026.

Police apprehended the suspect, identified as alias Ren, 39, a laborer from Kalibo, by virtue of a warrant of arrest Branch 3 of the Regional Trial Court issued on Feb. 24, 2026. The court recommended no bail.

Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) director, commended the operating units for the arrest.

"This successful arrest demonstrates our unwavering commitment to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of our communities," Ligan said.

"We commend our operating units for their dedication, coordination, and relentless efforts in bringing the accused to justice. Rest assured, we will continue to pursue individuals who evade the law and ensure that justice is served for their victims," he said.

The accused faces charges for rape under the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act (RA) 8353.

New Washington Municipal Police Station personnel carried out the arrest with assistance from the Aklan Maritime Police Station (MARPSA), the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU), and the Akppo Trackers Team.

The accused remains under the custody of the New Washington police for documentation before turnover to the court. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)