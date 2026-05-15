Aklan’s top most wanted fugitives arrested in province-wide manhunt

OPERATIVES of the Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) arrested three of the province’s most wanted persons -- including the first, second, and fifth ranking fugitives -- in separate operations conducted from May 13 to 14 across the province.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO 6), commended the operating units for their intensified campaign and continued efforts to enforce the law throughout Western Visayas.

“These accomplishments reflect the dedication and commitment of our personnel in locating and arresting wanted persons. Your Western Visayas police will continue to intensify the campaign against fugitives to ensure the safety of our communities and uphold the rule of law,” Ligan said.

At 10:20 p.m. on May 13, personnel of the Nabas Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested the province’s fifth most wanted person in Barangay Magallanes, Nabas.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the Provincial Intelligence Team-Aklan, the Regional Intelligence Unit 6 (RIU 6), and the Akppo Provincial Intelligence Unit.

The suspect, identified only as "Jis," 27, a cargo porter and resident of Nabas, was arrested for two counts of qualified rape of a minor.

Police said the arrest was based on a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 3 in Kalibo, Aklan, dated May 13, 2026. The court recommended no bail.

Meanwhile, at 8:17 a.m. on May 14, tracker teams from the Kalibo MPS and the Aklan Maritime Police Station (Marpsta) served a warrant against "Abe," 20, a resident of Boracay Island, Malay.

The suspect was listed as the top most wanted person at both the provincial and municipal levels for sexual assault.

The operation took place at the Aklan Rehabilitation Center in Barangay Nalook, Kalibo. The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 5 in Kalibo on May 11, 2026, with bail set at P120,000.

A third fugitive, identified as "Rine," 20, also a resident of Boracay Island, was arrested at the same facility at 8:18 a.m. that day. The operation was a joint effort by the Malay MPS, Kalibo MPS, and Aklan Marpsta.

"Rine" was listed as the province's second most wanted person for sexual assault. The arrest was based on a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 5 in Kalibo, with bail recommended at P120,000.

The suspects are currently in police custody for documentation prior to their turnover to the issuing courts. These operations are part of a broader campaign by PRO 6 and Akppo to track down fugitives facing serious criminal charges and maintain peace and order in Aklan. (Leo Solinap)