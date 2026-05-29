Alimodian, Calinog most wanted persons nabbed

POLICE operatives arrested the first and second most wanted persons (MWP) of Alimodian, Iloilo, and the ninth MWP of Calinog, Iloilo, in separate manhunt operations conducted on May 27, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful implementation of the warrants of arrest.

“The arrest of Alimodian’s Top 1 and Top 2 most wanted persons reflects PRO 6’s firm resolve to account for wanted persons and ensure that warrants of arrest are served without delay. Those who continue to evade the law will be pursued, arrested, and brought before the court to face the charges against them,” Tuaño said.

He also praised the tracker team of Calinog Municipal Police Station (MPS) for the successful apprehension of the municipality’s ninth MWP.

“I commend the tracker team of Calinog MPS for this accomplishment. Their swift and focused police work reflects our firm commitment to locate and arrest wanted persons and ensure that warrants of arrest are served without delay,” Tuaño said.

In Alimodian, tracker teams arrested brothers identified only as alias Mar, 31, and alias Ron, 37, in separate operations in Barangay Poblacion, Alimodian.

Mar, a farmer and resident of Barangay Bagsakan, Alimodian, was arrested along Rodriguez Street. He was listed as the municipality’s first MWP.

His brother, Ron, also a farmer and a resident of Barangay Gines, Alimodian, was arrested along Nichole Street. He was listed as the municipality’s second MWP.

The operations were carried out by the tracker team of Alimodian MPS with support from the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) and the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6).

The two were arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for frustrated homicide issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 35, Iloilo City, dated May 26, 2026.

The court recommended bail of P72,000 each.

Police said both suspects were informed of their constitutional rights and were placed under the custody of Alimodian MPS pending proper disposition.

In a separate operation, the tracker team of Calinog MPS arrested alias Leo, 20, the municipality’s ninth MWP, in Barangay Guinhulacan, Bingawan, Iloilo.

The suspect, a resident of Barangay Guinhulacan, was nabbed for two counts of attempted homicide. The court set bail at P36,000 for each case.

Authorities said the arrest resulted from sustained intelligence monitoring and manhunt efforts aimed at locating wanted persons facing criminal charges.

Tuaño reiterated the importance of community cooperation in law enforcement efforts and encouraged the public to provide timely and relevant information that could help authorities locate wanted persons who remain at large.

Police records showed that the three wanted individuals were arrested without reported incidents during the implementation of the warrants. (Leo Solinap)