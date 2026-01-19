Ambassadors, high-ranking officials to join 2026 Dinagyang

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas confirmed that several ambassadors and high-ranking officials of the country will witness and take part in the various activities of this year’s Dinagyang Festival.

The distinguished guests will grace the two major highlights -- the Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan and the Dinagyang Festival proper on January 24 and 25, respectively.

Should their schedules permit, they are also expected to join the celebration of ILOmination, the city’s much-anticipated light festival, on January 23.

The mayor said the Iloilo City Government has prepared a special city tour for the ambassadors and other visitors to showcase Iloilo’s beauty, culture, and flagship development projects.

For this year, many of the visitors will come from Iloilo City’s partner embassies with which the city has continuing exchange programs and collaborative projects.

Among those confirmed is His Excellency Lee Sang-hwa, ambassador of South Korea, together with his spouse and three embassy officials.

Also arriving is His Excellency Dr. Andreas Michael Pfaffernoschke, Ambassador of Germany, accompanied by his wife.

Other esteemed guests include His Excellency David Hartman, ambassador of Canada; His Excellency Endo Kazuya, ambassador of Japan; and Mayor Kevin J.T. Susuico of Guam.

A representative from Taiwan is likewise expected to attend.

Senators Bam Aquino and Bong Go and other invited national and international personalities will be guests of Iloilo City to witness the Dinagyang Festival. (Iloilo City PIO)